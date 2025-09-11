Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 11,689 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,139,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,616,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,339,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,646. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

