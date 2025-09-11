Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,944.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 237,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 226,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.