Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,793 shares of company stock valued at $79,801,547. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

