Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

