Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

