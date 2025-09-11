Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $247.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.