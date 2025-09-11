Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at M&T Bank
In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
M&T Bank Price Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson increased their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.31.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
