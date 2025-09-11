Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,621 shares of company stock worth $7,574,943. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $262.77 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $259.01 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.60 and a 200 day moving average of $293.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

