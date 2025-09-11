Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

