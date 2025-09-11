Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,820 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

BIPC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

