Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 708 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.98 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.