Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 71 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.32 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

