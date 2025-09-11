Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 783 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $656.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $730.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

