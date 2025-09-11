Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 8,273 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,495,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 352,198 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

