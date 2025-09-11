Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Brandes International ETF $BINV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.
BATS BINV opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Brandes International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71.
