Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000.

BSMT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

