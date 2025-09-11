Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.