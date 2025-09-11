iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,391,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,677 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,530,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 235,265 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 546,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

