Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 233,292 Shares of Cricut, Inc. $CRCT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 305.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,292 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cricut worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Cricut by 208.9% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,871,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,568.75. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matt Tuttle sold 40,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $230,393.79. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 329,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,943.16. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Cricut had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

