Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Innoviva by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

