Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,204 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 92.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 537,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 258,820 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 32.8% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,947,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 122,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $429.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Report on IMXI

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.