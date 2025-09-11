Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ZimVie Inc. $ZIMV

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,406 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.54% of ZimVie worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 140.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 157,130 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 22.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 636,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 117,229 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 174.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 167,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 106,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ZimVie by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 690,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $532.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.19.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIMV shares. B. Riley downgraded ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

