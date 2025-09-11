Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hayward worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,589,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 962,402 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $7,118,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $1,473,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

