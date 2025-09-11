Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. $LESL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,098,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.9%

LESL stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

