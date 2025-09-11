Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 40,503 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of eHealth worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in eHealth by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

eHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

