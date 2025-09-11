Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 149,910 Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Get Audioeye alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Audioeye by 494.5% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Audioeye by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEYE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Audioeye Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of AEYE opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Audioeye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Audioeye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $159,150.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 207,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,200.19. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $403,833. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.