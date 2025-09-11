Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

