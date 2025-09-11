Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 77,393 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,393 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

HomeStreet last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

