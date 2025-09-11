Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 91,310 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. $TBI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.00% of TrueBlue worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. TrueBlue has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

