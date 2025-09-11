Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after buying an additional 1,249,704 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 134.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 193,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 309.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after buying an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

