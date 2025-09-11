Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

