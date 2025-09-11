Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lear by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Down 2.4%

Lear stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

