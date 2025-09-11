lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $245.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.7881.
LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average of $261.99.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
