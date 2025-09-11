MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Head to Head Review

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MarineMax and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 0 5 0 3.00 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

MarineMax currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

MarineMax has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarineMax and Big 5 Sporting Goods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.22 $38.07 million ($1.34) -18.95 Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00% Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70%

Summary

MarineMax beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

