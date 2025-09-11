Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 805.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero by 124.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 393,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero by 649.7% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 241,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 208,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 49.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,552,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,288,000 after buying an additional 1,505,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 108.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after buying an additional 432,500 shares during the last quarter.

SARO opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

