Millennium Management LLC Buys 192,342 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.