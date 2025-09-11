Millennium Management LLC Buys 2,018,815 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ASE Technology worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.359 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 55.32%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

