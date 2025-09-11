Millennium Management LLC Buys 99,361 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 808.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $145.53 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $150.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,610 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

