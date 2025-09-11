Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,116,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.017 dividend.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

