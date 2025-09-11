Millennium Management LLC Invests $33.88 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,341,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after buying an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after buying an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 294,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. The trade was a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

