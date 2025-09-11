Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,106,926 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 197.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $32,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in ING Group by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in ING Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Up 2.7%

ING Group stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

