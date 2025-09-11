Millennium Management LLC Purchases 188,213 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $34,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 144.19%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

