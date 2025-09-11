MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Five9 worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $15,777,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 763,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 547,794 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $280,948.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

