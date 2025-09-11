MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 110,697 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 469,078 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Uniti Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,005,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.62.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

