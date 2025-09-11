MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 246 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,288.72 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,466.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,416.53.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,436. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.