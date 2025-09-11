MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 69,694 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

