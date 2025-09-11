MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

