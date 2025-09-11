MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $234.75 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

