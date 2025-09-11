MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 158,072 Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Cleanspark worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The firm had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

