MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,660 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE RCL opened at $341.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

